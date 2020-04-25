Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Philippe Coutinho undergoes ankle injury, to be sidelined for two weeks

Star Bayern Munich midfielder Philippe Coutinho will be sidelined for at least two weeks after undergoing a minor surgery to remove loose fragments from his right ankle.

"On Friday, Philippe Coutinho underwent an operation on his right ankle, during which loose joint fragments were removed," the club said in a statement.

"The operation was a success. The Brazilian will begin his recovery programme in around 14 days," it added.

Coutinho is on a season-long loan at Bayern from Barcelona and has contributed nine goals and eight assists in 32 appearances.

The 27-year-old may not miss any matches as it is still unclear when the Bundesliga will resume following the coronavirus outbreak that has halted most football across Europe.

German Football League (DFL) Chief Executive Christian Seifert said that it is hoping to restart league football in the country on May 9 provided they get the green light from the country's government. The German football season was halted on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After a meeting with the top clubs of Germany that comprise the top flight Bundesliga, Seifert told reporters in a video conference on Friday that while the league is ready to return next month, the final decision rests on Chancellor Angela Merkel's government.

