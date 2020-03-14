Image Source : GETTY IMAGES No. 10 in Serie A: Sampdoria midfielder Fabio Depaoli tested positive for coronavirus

Sampdoria midfielder Fabio Depaoli has announced he's tested positive for COVID-19.

He’s the 10th Serie A player confirmed positive and the sixth at Sampdoria.

While Sampdoria said in a statement earlier Saturday that it would not announce any more updates about its players “to avoid news leaks and useless alarmism” since “all the lads are well,” Depaoli revealed his positive test on social media.

Depaoli writes in Italian on Instagram, “Unfortunately I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. But I want to reassure you that I’m OK! This invisible monster is hitting us indiscriminately, but by adopting the correct measures and following medical advice, we can win our biggest match and return stronger than before.”

The five other Sampdoria players who tested positive are: Manolo Gabbiadini, Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal, Antonino La Gumina and Morten Thorsby.

The other Serie A players who tested positive are Daniele Rugani at Juventus and Fiorentina teammates Dušan Vlahović , Germán Pezzella, Patrick Cutrone.