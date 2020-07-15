Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Marcus Rashford to receive honorary doctorate from University of Manchester

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is set to become the youngest ever recipient of an honorary degree from The University of Manchester, a recognition of his achievements as a footballer and as a passionate campaigner against child poverty.

The 22-year-old will follow in the footsteps of Manchester United legends Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton by receiving an honorary doctorate, the highest honour the university can bestow.

"It's a proud day for myself and my family. When you look at the great names that have been awarded this doctorate in the past, it's humbling," Rashford was quoted as saying in a statement announcing the award by the club's official website.

"We still have a long way to go in the fight to combat child poverty in this country but receiving recognition from your city means we are heading in the right direction and that means a lot. Thank you to The University of Manchester."

According to the United's official website, Rashford wrote an open letter to Members of Parliament about his personal experiences of using foodbanks and that influenced a change in government policy, enabling children who have free school meals in term-time to continue receiving them during the summer.

In addition, his collaboration with poverty and food waste charity, FareShare, led to 20 million pounds being raised in financial and food donations and 3.9 million meals being distributed to vulnerable people every week during the COVID-19 crisis.

