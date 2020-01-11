Marcus Rashford hits double as Manchester United beat Norwich 4-0 in EPL

Image Source : AP Marcus Rashford marked his 200th appearance for Manchester United with two goals

Marcus Rashford marked his 200th appearance for Manchester United with two goals in a 4-0 win over last-place Norwich in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Rashford opened the scoring after 27 minutes of a one-sided encounter with a volley at the far post, then added a penalty after Brandon Williams was brought down by Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul.

There were further goals from Anthony Martial and the increasingly impressive 18-year-old, Mason Greenwood.

United, responding well after a midweek humbling by Manchester City in the English League Cup, should have won more convincingly at Old Trafford.

United moved into fifth place, staying five points behind fourth-place Chelsea.

The loss leaves the Canaries five points adrift at the bottom of the table, having played a game more than the sides immediately above them.