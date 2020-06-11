Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sevilla vs Real Betis, La Liga Live Streaming in India: Watch live football match online on Facebook

Sevilla vs Real Betis, La Liga Live Streaming: The Spanish League is all set to resume with Sevilla locking horns with Real Betis at home on Thursday night. The La Liga officially resume on Wednesday with the second half of a second-division game between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete, which was interrupted in December after Rayo fans called a Ukrainian player from Albacete a Nazi. The title race will resume over the weekend with leader Barcelona visiting Mallorca on Saturday and second-place Real Madrid hosting Eibar on Sunday at their training center because the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium is undergoing renovations for the rest of the season. Defending champion Barcelona have a two-point lead over Madrid with 11 rounds remaining. Messi is the league’s leading scorer with 19 goals, five more than Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema. The Argentina star is trying to finish as the league’s top scorer for the seventh time, which would be the most all-time.

Sevilla vs Real Betis, La Liga Live Streaming in India

When is the La Liga match Sevilla vs Real Betis?

The La Liga match Sevilla vs Real Betis will take place on Friday, June 12 2020.

Where is the La Liga match Sevilla vs Real Betis being played?

The La Liga match Sevilla vs Real Betis will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

What are the timings of La Liga match Sevilla vs Real Betis?

The La Liga match Sevilla vs Real Betis will start at 01.30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga match Sevilla vs Real Betis?

The La Liga match Sevilla vs Real Betis will not be broadcasted on television in India

Where can you live stream the La Liga match Sevilla vs Real Betis?

The La Liga match Sevilla vs Real Betis will live stream on La Liga Facebook.

