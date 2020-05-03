Germany's Interior Minister backs proposal to restart Bundesliga

Image Source : TWITTER German Interior Minister backs proposal to restart Bundesliga

Germany's minister for interior Horst Seehofer has supported the proposed day for resumption of football in the country. German Football League (DFL) Chief Executive Christian Seifert had earlier said they are hoping to restart league football in the country on May 9 provided they get the green light from the government.

Seehofer stated he finds the proposal 'plausible' considering all the requisite government guidelines are followed by the officials and players.

"I find the schedule proposed by the German league plausible and I support the restart in May," Horst Seehofer was quoted as saying by Bild.

"If there is a case of coronavirus in a team or its management, the club as a whole, and eventually also the team against which it last played, must go into quarantine for two weeks.

"There will continue therefore to be risks for the schedule of matches and for the classification, if there is any contamination," he added.

The entire sporting calender of the world has been shredded due to coronavirus pandemic and football is no different.

Leagues in Netherlands, Belgium and France have been called off while other nations like England, Italy, Spain and Germany are battling hard to salvage their respective seasons.

