Bundesliga: Monchengladbach players accept pay-cuts during coronavirus pandemic

Image Source : @BORUSSIA Gladbach is fourth in the German league and was on course to qualify for a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Players from German soccer club Borussia Mönchengladbach have accepted pay cuts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl says the players approached the club with an offer of voluntary pay cuts, and the coaching staff, directors and executives have joined in.

Eberl says “I am very proud of the boys. A clear signal: we are standing together for Borussia in good and bad times.”

Gladbach is fourth in the German league and was on course to qualify for a spot in next season’s Champions League. Gladbach CEO Stephan Schippers says the club and Bundesliga are in their toughest financial situation in more than 20 years because of lost revenue from tickets, TV and sponsorship.

Gladbach played a game last week in an empty stadium. The club estimated it lost about 2 million euros ($2.16 million) in revenue by playing without fans.

In Scotland, Hearts has asked all its players and other fulltime employees to accept a 50 percent pay cut, or contract termination.