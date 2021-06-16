WTC Final | New Zealand confirm Williamson's return to fitness, share picture of special edition Dukes ball

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BLACKCAPS New Zealand share picture of special edition Dukes ball

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) posted images that confirmed that captain Kane Williamson and wicketkeeper BJ Watling are fit to play the World Test Championship final against India that commences at the Hampshire Bowl from Friday. NZC also posted an image of the Dukes ball that will be used in the final.

Williamson and Watling were rested for New Zealand's second Test against England which the Kiwis won this week to seal their first series in England in 22 years.

Though both were included in the 15-member Test squad for the WTC final announced on Tuesday, there was no comment from New Zealand Cricket on the status of their fitness.

The pictures on Twitter showed Watling's jersey hanging in the dressing room off a hanger while Williamson is shown sitting and posing with the bat.

In another image posted, the Dukes ball, with 'ICC WTC Final 2021 INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND' embossed on it, is shown.

Known to have a pronounced seam, and swing more in English conditions, the Dukes ball will be a challenge for the Indian team which is used to playing with the SG Test ball at home and did not get any warm-up match in the lead-up to the WTC final.

The Kiwis, however, got to play two Test matches and have got decent practice with the ball.