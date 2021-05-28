Image Source : GETTY IMAGES WTC Final: India, New Zealand to share trophy in case of draw/tie; Reserve day included for lost time

The International Cricket Council on Friday announced the playing conditions for the final of the World Test Championship, which is scheduled to take place on June 18-22 between India and New Zealand.

Both the sides will be crowned as joint-winners if the match ends in a draw or a tie. A provision for reserve day is also included to make up for lost time throughout the course of five days of the game.

"The Reserve Day has been scheduled to ensure five full days of play, and it will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day," a statement from the ICC read.

"There will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario."

The ICC also added that in case of a DRS appeal, the captain of the fielding team will have the freedom to consult with the umpire if a genuine attempt was made by the batsman to play the delivery.

The match will be played with Grade 1 Dukes ball.

The Indian team is scheduled to reach the United Kingdom on June 2, and will undergo a ten-day quarantine; however, it is expected that the side will be allowed to train during this period as the players will arrive in the UK after serving a seven-day quarantine period in Mumbai.

New Zealand are already in the UK and will take on England in a two-Test series, which begins on June 2.