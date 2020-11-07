Image Source : BCCI Live Women's T20 Challenge Trailblazers vs Supernovas: Live Match How to Watch WT20 Challenge 2020 on Hotstar

Live Women's T20 Challenge Trailblazers vs Supernovas: Live Match How to Watch WT20 Challenge 2020 on Hotstar

Missing live cricket action? Watch Live Streaming Cricket Women's T20 Challenge Live Online on Hotstar and Star Sports. Watch Trailblazers vs Supernovas live match online on Hotstar and Star Sports. Find TRA vs SUP Live Online Streaming, Live Cricket TV, Hotstar Live, Star Sports Live Cricket, Women's T20 Challenge Live, Live Cricket Telecast, live online TRA vs SUP, TRA vs SUP Online Streaming, Womens t20 challenge live streaming, women's t20 live stream, live streaming women's t20, Trailblazers vs Supernovas live streaming, women's t20 live telecast watch, details on indiatvnews.com.

Defending champions Supernovas will have to get past an upbeat Trailblazers here on Saturday to stay alive in the Women's T20 Challenge. Brimming with confidence after a crushing win over Velocity on Thursday, the Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers will aim for another win to finish with two victories and enter the final on November 9 with momentum behind them. They will be up against Supernovas, a team smarting from defeat in the tournament opener against Velocity. Another loss would knock Supernovas out of the tournament.

Live Women's T20 Challenge Trailblazers vs Supernovas: Live Match How to Watch WT20 Challenge 2020 on Hotstar

Where will Women's T20 Challenge: Trailblazers vs Supernovas take place?

Trailblazers vs Supernovas will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

When will Women's T20 Challenge: Trailblazers vs Supernovas start?

Trailblazers vs Supernovas will start at 7:30 pm IST on 7 November 2020 (Wednesday)

Where can you watch Women's T20 Challenge: Trailblazers vs Supernovas online?

You can watch Trailblazers vs Supernovas on Hotstar.

Where can you watch Women's T20 Challenge 2020: Trailblazers vs Supernovas TV telecast?

You can watch Trailblazers vs Supernovas on Star Sports Network.

What are the squads for Women's T20 Challenge 2020: Trailblazers vs Supernovas?

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka and Muskan Malik.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma (vc), Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin and Kashvee Gautam.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage