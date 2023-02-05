Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Women's Premier League Auctions: All you need to know about WPL auctions for inaugural season - time, date

While the Women’s T20 World Cup is the center of attraction in female sports, the auctions of the first-ever Women’s Premier League (WPL) are grabbing the headlines. With little over a week to go for WPL auctions, players who will be involved in the Women’s T20 World Cup will face an anxious wait as they find out their fate. Ahead of the big auctions here are the details of the WPL 2023 auctions.

When are the auctions of the Women’s Premier League 2023?

The auctions of the Women’s Premier League 2023 will take place on Monday (February 13).

How many teams will participate in the Women’s Premier League 2023?

Five teams – Bengaluru, Bengaluru, Gujarat Giants, Lucknow and Mumbai will participate in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League.

What is the pursue of each team in the Women’s Premier League 2023 auctions?

A pursue of Rs 12 crore each will be allotted to each team of the Women’s Premier League.

What is the limit for the teams to purchase players in the Women’s Premier League 2023?

Each team must purchase between 15 and 18 players, seven of whom can be overseas players.

What is the base price of an uncapped player in the Women’s Premier League 2023 auctions?

The base price of an uncapped player at the first auction will be between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.

What is the base price of a capped player in the Women’s Premier League 2023 auctions?

The base price of a capped player at the first auction will be between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 50 lakh.

Where will be the first season of the Women’s Premier League 2023 played?

The first season will be played in 2023 in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai with five franchises taking part.

When will the Women’s Premier League 2023 inaugural season start?

The first season of the Women’s Premier League is expected to start in March, before the start of the men’s Indian Premier League.

Where can I watch the Women’s Premier League 2023 auctions?

The Women’s Premier League 2023 auctions can be watched live on Sports 18 TV.

Where can I live stream the Women’s Premier League 2023 auctions?

The Women’s Premier League 2023 auctions can be live streamed on Jio Cinema App.

