Wish Pakistan players get to play in IPL, also want to see Indians in PSL: Wasim Akram

Since its inception in 2008, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has flourished to become the premier T20 league across the globe. In its illustrious 13-year journey, the tournament has unearthed many talents along with accomodating several world-class overseas players.

The inaugural edition of the tournament also witnessed the participation of many Pakistan players. However, due to political tensions between the cricket-obsessed nations, Pakistan players were barred from participating in the IPL.

The likes of Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Shoaib Malik, Sohail Tanvir and Umar Gul were a part of the IPL 2008. However, since the second IPL edition, these players have stayed away from the league.

The birth of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) may have given a glaring opportunity to youngsters but Wasim Akram feels that sports shouldn't be a victim of politics. The former Pakistan skipper believes Pakistan youngsters are missing out the chance to ply their trade and gain experience of the IPL. Similarly, Indian players have also stayed away from the PSL due to sour relationship between the neighbours.

“I have always believed that sports shouldn’t be a victim of politics but that is a government subject of both countries and it won’t be apt for me to say anything. But as you said in the question itself, yes IPL is one of the most competitive domestic leagues in the cricketing world and I wish Pakistan youngsters get to be a part of it and I also wish to see Indian players playing in PSL,” Akram told ANI.

The legendary pacer also reacted to the comparison between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. According to Akram, Babar should see the comparison positively to deliver 'consistent' performances like Kohli.

“I wouldn’t like to make any comparison but having said that, I would like to add that Babar Azam is an exceptional talent, he has shown his excellence in all formats, but in patches. I would be very happy if he can see the comparison positively and becomes consistent in his performance like Kohli,” Akram further said.

