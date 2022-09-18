What is Impact Player rule? Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Explanation of Impact Player Rule in Detail

Highlights BCCI allowed the Impact Player rule in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The rule is likely to be applied in 2023 IPL

The rule has been introduced to make the format of the game more interesting

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the inclusion of the 'Impact Player' rule in the domestic tournament Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy beginning on the 11th of October. According to reports, the rule will also be allowed in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here is all you need to know about the rule:

What is the 'Impact Player' rule?

The main feature of the rule is that the Impact Player will be allowed to replace anyone from the Playing XI from the 10th to the 14th over of either innings.

Can anyone be named as the Impact Player without prior notice?

No, both the teams will declare four substitutes each along with the Playing XI in the team sheets, at the time of toss. And the Impact Player will be named from any of the four substitutes.

Can all four players be substitutes during the match?

No, each team can use only one Impact Player during the entire game.

Is it mandatory to use the Impact Player rule during the match?

No, it is not compulsory.

During the match, how can an Impact Player be introduced?

Either one of the team's head coach, captain, or manager need to notify the umpire (on-field or the fourth umpire) regarding substitution.

When can a batting team use an Impact Player?

If the batting team wants to substitute a player with an impact Player, it can do so during the innings break or at the fall of a wicket.

When can a bowling team use an impact Player?

On the other hand, if the bowling team wants to introduce an Impact Player, it can send its substitute after the completion of the current over or if a fielder gets hurt in mid-over.

What role will the Impact Player play on the field?

An Impact Player can bat or can bowl his full quota of four overs in an uninterrupted innings.

Can the player who has been substituted by an Impact Player take a further part in the game?

No, the substituted player will no longer be part of the match. He cannot even be a substitute fielder.

However, the BCCI further states "If a player gets injured while fielding in mid-over, the current playing condition prevails under 24.1 – substitute fielders."

What if an injured who was replaced by an Impact Player wants to take part in the match again?

The injured player can no longer take part in the match.

What if the Impact Player gets injured?

If an Impact Player is used by a team and he gets injured, then he shall be substituted only if the umpires are satisfied that a fielder has been injured or become ill during the match. However, the substitute can neither become a captain nor he can bowl.

Is the Impact Player rule applicable in shortened games due to rain or any other reason?

Yes, but it will not be applicable if the match gets shortened to less than 10 overs per side.

Will the rule be used in the 2023 edition of IPL?

There is no official declaration regarding the same as of now from the BCCI.

