ICC Media Rights: Disney Star sub licenses TV rights to Zee, Know details

Disney Star signed a licensing agreement with Zee, allowing the latter to broadcast all ICC men's and U-19 events for the 2024-2027 cycle.

Here is all you need to know -

Who were the winners of the ICC media rights auction in India?

Disney Star won the TV and digital rights to both men’s and women’s global events through to the end of 2027. They emerged winners at the bidding table last week after staving off a strong challenge from Viacom 18, Sony Sports, and Zee.

What was the bid?

The current ICC rights holders had made the winning bid of around USD 3 billion to secure the rights for the Indian market last week.

What does Zee getting the sub-license mean?

According to the deal, Zee can broadcast ICC men's events, including the 2024 and 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the 2025 Champions Trophy, and the ODI World Cup in 2027.

Will Disney Star take the onus of finances alone?

No, both media companies will get to share the financial burden under this agreement.

Did Zee get the digital rights as well?

No, the digital rights for ICC events remain with Disney Star.

"This is a first-of-its-kind partnership in the Indian media & entertainment landscape, and this association with Disney Star reflects our sharp, strategic vision for the sports business in India.

"As a one-stop television destination for ICC men’s cricket events until 2027, ZEE will leverage the strength of its network to offer a compelling experience for its viewers and a great return on investment for its advertisers," said Zee MD and CEO Punit Goenka in a statement.

Disney Star president K Madhavan added: “By securing the IPL television broadcast rights for 2023-27 and now opting to retain only the digital rights for ICC tournaments for 2024-27, we have in place a balanced and robust cricket offering for our audiences across linear and digital.

"Over the years, Disney Star has strengthened the appeal of international cricket in India, enabling it to reach diverse age groups and cultural demographics across all parts of the country. As India's leading media house, we will continue to do so with our strong portfolio of cricket properties across television and digital.

