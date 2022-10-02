Follow us on Image Source : GETTY West Indies tour of Australia: All You need to know about AUS vs WI T20 Series 2022

Highlights West Indies will play Australia in two-match T20I and Test series

There is no place for Sunil Narine and Andre Russell in the West Indies T20 WC Squad

West Indies will play in the qualifying round of the T20 World Cup

The West Indies Cricket Team is all set to tour Australia for a two-match T20I series as they prepare for the T20 World cup that starts later this month. With the likes of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell absent from the squad, the visitors will be looking to create an early impression while the home side will look to bounce back after losing to India in their home patch. Ahead of the tour, here is all you need to know about the West Indies tour of Australia.

The series will be divided into two halves as the T20I series will take place before the World cup while the Test series takes place after the showpiece event. The T20I series will have two matches in the build-up to the World Cup while the Test series will be played at the end of November. The Test series will also consist of two matches.

Image Source : GETTYWest Indies tour of Australia: All You need to know about AUS vs WI T20 Series 2022

On the flip side, the two-time T20 champions, West Indies will be ready to stamp their authority on the contest as they will be negotiating a tough path from qualifier 1.

ALSO READ I IND vs SA 2nd T20I: When KL Rahul feels he has got nothing to lose, he can even strike at 180- Shane Watson

West Indies Tour of Australia Schedule

October 5, 1st T20I – Carrara Oval, Queensland, 1:40 PM IST

October 7, 2nd T20I – The Gabba, Brisbane, 1:40 PM IST

November 30, 1st Test – The Gabba, Brisbane, 7:50 AM IST

December 8, 2nd Test – Adelaide Oval, 7:50 AM IST

West Indies Tour of Australia Squad

Australia Squad for AUS vs WI T20I Series:Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies Squad for AUS vs WI T20I Series: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Yannic Cariah, Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith

Latest Cricket News