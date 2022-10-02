IND vs SA 2nd T20I: When KL Rahul feels he has got nothing to lose, he can even strike at 180- Shane Watson

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shane Watson opens on KL Rahul.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: India and South Africa are set to lock horns against each other in the second T20I in Guwahati on Sunday. The Indian team will be looking to belt a T20I series against the Proteas for the first time since their away win in 2018. But ahead of the clash, former Australian cricketer Shane Watson has opened up on India's opening batter KL Rahul.

"KL Rahul is one of my favourite batters. To me when he is batting at his best, when he is aggressive, he takes the game on and is not trying to control the game. He has got that skill, when he is just reacting to the ball coming down, he has all the shots all around the ground against the best bowlers in the world," Watson said while speaking to news agency PTI.

Rahul's strike rate has been a debatable point in the recent past but Watson feels that the opening batsman can bat aggressively if he feels there is not much pressure on him.

"I love seeing him when he feels like he's got nothing to lose, then he can even strike at 180 without taking too much risk.

If he is able to do that (in Australia), there will be a lot of bowlers in trouble," Waston added.

Mohammad Siraj is a good option in Bumrah's absence for World Cup

The former Australian all-rounder added that India's bowling is a big concern without Jasprit Bumrah, heading into the T20 World Cup.

"It is a genuine concern (lack of express pace), that is why Siraj will be a good option if Bumrah isn't there. The pace at which he bowls and the skills he has got, swinging it away and pushing towards 150 kmph with the brand new ball and he can execute well in the end as well," Watson added.

The 41-year-old Australian also applauded Hardik Pandya for his all-round show and stated that he puts a huge impact whenever he plays for India.

