West Indies' Chris Gayle thanks PM Narendra Modi for COVID-19 vaccine donation to Jamaica

Image Source : TWITTER/HCIKINGSTON West Indies batsman Chris Gayle, in a video message, thanked PM Modi for India's donation of COVID-19 vaccines to Jamaica.

West Indies' star opener Chris Gayle on Friday thanked PM Narenda Modi for the donation of COVID-19 vaccine to Jamaica. India donated 5,00,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to the island country.

"PM Modi, the Government of India and the people of India, I want to thank you all for your donation of the vaccine to Jamaica. We appreciate it," Chris Gayle said in a video.

Earlier, the Jamaican Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, thanked the Indian Government for the generous donation, even as it "continues to grapple with its own public health crises caused by the pandemic."

“Our success is, in part, determined by our ability to cooperate and support each other to fill emergent gaps, while seeking to safeguard the best possible health outcomes for our people affected by this threat. We are relying on the public health system and the partnerships we have established to make that possible,” he had said.

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell had also issued a video message to thank PM Modi for the donation.

"I just want to say a big, big, big thank you to Prime Minister Modi and the India High Commission. The vaccines are here and we are excited. I would love to see the world going back to normal. Jamaica people really appreciate it and just to show that we are more than close, India and Jamaica are now brothers. I appreciate it and stay safe over there. Peace," he had said.

The video was shared by the Indian Embassy in Jamaica.

Chris Gayle and Andre Russell are among the many players from West Indies who will be coming to India for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The 2021 IPL is scheduled to start on April 9, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.

While Chris Gayle represents the Punjab Kings in the IPL, Andre Russell appears for the Kolkata Knight Riders.