Watch: Virat Kohli works out in hotel room ahead of England Tests

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT.KOHLI India skipper Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli shared a video while working out inside hotel room ahead of the all-important Test series against England, scheduled to start with the first Test from February 5 in Chennai.

India are all set to host England in a four-Test series which will play a crucial role in deciding whether the Kohli-led side will make it to the final of the World Test Championship at the iconic Lord's stadium. The first two Tests will be played in Chennai while the action for the last two Tests will shift to Ahmedabad.

Kohli, who had headed back to India after the first Test against Australia, shared a clip where he was working out on an indoor bike, with some Punjabi music playing in the background.

"PropheC music and gym equipment is all you need during quarantine days. Work can be put in anywhere if you really want to. have a great day everyone," wrote Kohli in the caption.

The Indian side, which scripted a historic Test series win Down Under, was headed by stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane when Kohli was back home with wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child. The couple was blessed with a baby girl earlier this month.

Along with Kohli, star opener Rohit Sharma, deputy Rahane, wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha and all-rounder Hardik Pandya have been joined by their respective families ahead of the Test series.

The BCCI has also allowed the players to be accompanied by their families The hosts have cleared their first round of RT-PCR tests and will be undergoing two more rounds before starting training. All players have to test negative for the virus two more times before they begin training from February 2 in Chennai.