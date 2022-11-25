WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik get their debut caps as India take on New Zealand in Auckland

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Arshdeep and Umran get their debut caps for team India

With the T20Is concluding, it is now time for the men in blue to put in their hard yards in the One Day International (ODI) format. India are currently stationed in New Zealand and they will play three ODIs against Kane Williamson and his Kiwi side. India, after they crashed out of the World Cup played three T20I games against New Zealand. The series was badly affected by rain, but India somehow managed to clinch it by a margin of 1-0.

The Indian team has finally decided to hand debut caps to two interesting prospects, Arshdeep Singh & Umran Malik. Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh has certainly tasted international success as he was an important member of team India's T20 squad for the World Cup. On the other hand, it is Umran Malik and his express pace that has kept the Indian fans in anticipation. With the ODI matches being played in New Zealand, all eyes will be fixed on Umran and how he goes about things. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on their social media handles that showcases Umran & Arshdeep getting their debut caps. This certainly is a new Indian team setup and only time will tell how India shape up before the all-important ODI World Cup that will be played in 2023.

This Indian One Day International (ODI) team is currently being led by Shikhar Dhawan. With the big boys such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul resting, the Indian team certainly has the window to try younger players and groom them for the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2024 and the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chaha

