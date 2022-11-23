PAK vs ENG: Much awaited return for England's speedster, headache awaits for Pakistan | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES English team in training nets

PAK vs ENG: Pakistan and England are ready to lock horns yet again and this time it is not in any finals or any multi-nation tournament, but this time it will be in a Test series. Pakistan will host England and will look to nullify the bazball effect that has taken the entire cricketing fraternity by storm. Ben Stokes and his mighty English team will travel to Pakistan and will try to stamp their authority in Asian conditions.

Much to England's respite and to Pakistan's despair, English speedster Jofra Archer is back on the playing field. Before the high-octane Test series that will be played in Pakistan, England are busy playing a practice game against England Lions at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi. Upon his return, Archer executed his lethal bouncer at Zak Crawley. This was the first time since March 2021 that Archer was back and was playing in the England kit. The speedster opened the attack for the lions in this three-day game. This match is being played keeping the upcoming Test series in mind.

Archer has been out of the international arena for more than a year now. A severe elbow injury and stress factor on his back kept him away from the game. Upon his return, Archer clocked 90mph/145kph. Rewinding the clock, Archer started churning out his short deliveries. Crawley somehow kept himself intact and batted his way through 96. As of now, it remains unclear if England are looking to draft Archer in their side. IPL franchise Mumbai Indians too retained him and they are expecting him to regain full fitness before the start of next season.

Schedule of the series:

1st to 5th December: 1st Test, Rawalpindi 9th to 13th December: 2nd Test, Multan 17th to 21st December: 3rd Test, Karachi

English squad for Pakistan Test: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood

