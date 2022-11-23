IND vs NZ: Shikhar Dhawan's team India train at Auckland before first ODI | FIRST PICTURES OUT

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM (@INDIANCRICKETTEAM) Indian team in training nets

IND vs NZ: The high-octane T20I series between India and New Zealand came to a close and it ended in a fizzer. India won the series by a margin of 1-0 with two rain-affected matches, the men in blue comfortably clinched the series. After the T20I series, it is now time for the ODIs (One Day Internationals) to take the centre stage. With the big boys such as Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rohit Sharma resting, the Indian team will be led by Dhawan once again and is certain to feature fresh faces.

With the conclusion of the 2022 T20I World Cup that was played in Australia, all eyes are now fixed on the ODI format and teams all over the globe will now gear up for the 2023 World Cup that is to be played in India. The men in blue will play only nine T20Is next year and they will want to have their preparations in place ahead of the marquee event. For sometime now, Shikhar Dhawan has been the skipper of the ODI team and it will interesting to see how dynamics change when Rohit Sharma returns to the scheme of things.

For a few years now, India have faltered at the grandest stage. They crashed out of the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup in a very heartbreaking fashion but this time around they will want to address all the issues that they have at their disposal. The biggest headache for India will be to fit both Yadav & Iyer in the same eleven. SKY has been in stellar form and he certainly will make it to the final playing XI.

India's schedule for ODIs against New Zealand

November 25, 2022: 1st ODI at Eden Park, Auckland November 27, 2022: 2nd ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton November 30, 2022: 3rd ODI at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

Latest Cricket News