IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik is only captaincy choice for KKR, not Eoin Morgan, says Virender Sehwag

Image Source : GETTY/IPLT20.COM File photos of Dinesh Karthik (left) and Eoin Morgan.

The former Indian opener says it’s difficult to drop an Indian player as your captain in an Indian Premier League team.

It has been the third season for Dinesh Karthik as Kolkata Knight Riders captain after taking over Gautam Gambhir, who led the team to two Indian Premier League titles.

However, not succeeding in taking his team to the final over the last season while finding it hard to maintain his spot in the Indian team, many have often questioned if he’s the right choice for the role.

And with England captain roped in by the franchise at the IPL 2020 auction, many wondered if the 2019 World Cup-winning skippers could be a choice for the role if DK fails to live up to expectations this season.

However, India’s former explosive opener Virender Sehwag that there’s no point in such debate as Eoin Morgan is among the overseas player who could be dropped from the line-up when compared with the likes of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.

He further argued that DK being an Indian is the best and the only choice for the role as IPL only permits four overseas players in the line-up.

“Dk is the captain because his position in the playing XI is a sure shot. When your team is not in form and if you want to change the combination, the first thing you see is which overseas player can be dropped,” Sehwag said while speaking on Cricbuzz live show.

“Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Pat Cummins can’t be dropped so Eoin Morgan is the only one left to be dropped.”

He further argued that Morgan might have been successful in international cricket but he has been no star in the cash-rich league.

“And it is also worth noticing that Eoin Morgan’s record is never good in this tournament. Of course, he is England’s captain and will be helpful to Dinesh Karthik but it won’t be of use if you don’t score consistently and win matches for the team. You pick any team in the world, none of their captains is a player who is match-winner himself and not because he gives a good suggestion. DK will remain KKR’s captain this season till he plays because there is no other choice," Sehwag said.

