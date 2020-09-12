IPL 2020: Virat Kohli shares photo of enjoying 'magical' moment with team during RCB training

Image Source : TWITTER: @RCBTWEETS File photo of Virat Kohli (centre).

The intensity of training inside the IPL 2020 bio-secure bubble has been increasing with every passing day in the UAE as we inch closer to the season; slated from September 19 onwards.

Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli earlier gave glimpses of how players are sweating it out in the training ground and gym to ensure they gain early momentum in the league after five-month COVID-19-induced hiatus from cricket. While the professional cricketers are aware of the demand of the game and are getting down to serious business, having fun in the midst of such an environment is also important.

That truly reflected in a photo shared by the RCB skipper on his Twitter account, which depicted his players having a light moment in their Dubai training ground after an intense training session under the floodlights.

When you're having fun, each moment becomes magical @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/Ks2S5inUix — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 12, 2020

The photo consists of Kohli sititing in the centre and is surrounded by fellow RCB players — including coach Simon Katich and batsman AB de Villiers; resting on the training ground while sharing a laugh after a training session.

The photo was aptly captioned by Kohli: “When you're having fun, each moment becomes magical.”

Earlier in the day, the team Indian captain also gave an insight on how RCB players are going about their training routine in a video.

"Few shoulders were sour initially, because we threw after months and suddenly you realise few muscles are sleep. So I think the guys are getting back into the intensity levels that we want," Kohli said in a video posted by RCB's official Twitter handle.

"I think we have moved ahead in a balanced manner. We didn't wanna be like a maniac doing six sessions in six days. We gave ample time to the boys and will continue to do the same along the course of the next few training sessions," he added.

Kohli further said that such long break did impacted players and are trying to get back in competitive shape.

"First few days you will look to get your eye in. After five months it's a bit different, you try and get back in the frame of mind that you usually want to be in when you are competing," the skipper said.

Before concluding, Kohli said he feels satisfied with how his team is getting back into the scheme of things.

"Heading into these sessions now, where we are batting mostly in the middle with hitting angles in the field and understanding the basics. I am very very happy with how the team is shaping up,” Kohli concluded.

