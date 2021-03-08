Virat Kohli and other cricketers pay their tribute on Women's day

Image Source : TWITTER/VIRAT KOHLI File photo of Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma.

With the entire world celebrating the Women's Day on Monday (March 8), Virat Kohli and other cricketers paid their tribute to women's strength on various social media sites.

Kohli took to Twitter to wish "all the amazing women of the world" a Happy Women's Day.

"Happy Women's Day to all the amazing women of the world. The strength of society is the strength of women," he tweeted.

Earlier, Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik also paid rich tribute to her wife and India's star squash player Dipika Pallikal Karthik.

"When you say strong, bold and fierce woman, it's her who I think about! Happy Women's day to all such powerful women... you all make this world a better place!" he tweeted.

Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore to did their bit on the day by paying homage to ground-breaking moments in the international cricket by women cricketers in a heartfelt video.

India's leading wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant too took to Twitter to pay his tribute to "all the women around us who are breaking barriers through their efforts every day".

More to follow...