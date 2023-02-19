T20 WC: Australia Women qualify for semifinals, most likely to face India if women in blue make it to semis

Follow us on Image Source : CRICKET AUSTRALIA, BCCI WOMEN/TWITTER Australia reaches the knock-out stage

Defending champions Australia women's team beat South Africa by six wickets to advance to the semifinals of the Women's T20 World Cup on Saturday. Australia chased down 125 with 21 balls to spare as they registered their fourth win on the trot to top Group A. If India women make it to the knock-out rounds, then they will most likely face the Kangaroos in the semis.

Here's how?

Australia women were unbeaten in all four matches that they played in the league stage and will remain the undisputed toppers of Group A.10 teams are divided into 2 groups namely A and B consisting of 5 teams each. According to the rules, the top two teams will qualify for the knock-out stage.

This means Australia the table toppers of group A will face the team that will finish 2nd in group B.

In group B, England are currently the table-toppers with 6 points and an NRR of +1.776 with one match remaining against Pakistan, who have 2 points with NRR of +1.542 and have two matches to go. India have their next match against Ireland and will get 6 points (The highest they can get to at the stage). If India win their last match and Pakistan lose any one of the next two matches against England and West Indies, which will most likely the scenario, then India will end up in the second position as their NRR is far less than England's.

Therefore if India qualifies for the semifinals then there is a great possibility of India facing Australia in the knock-out round.

India are set to play against Ireland on February 20 and will want to make bounce back from their previous loss against England. On the other hand, South Africa will face a must-win clash with Bangladesh, while hoping New Zealand beat Sri Lanka and that they finish top of the three-way tie on net run rate.

Latest Cricket News