T20 World Cup 2022: Relive Virat Kohli's historic sixes to Haris Rauf in Slo-Mo | WATCH VIDEO

T20 World Cup 2022: Cricketing fans all over the world were witness to sheer witness and genius when Virat Kohli came out to bat against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). With the crowd buzzing all around and banging for victory, the former Indian captain managed to keep his cool and did what he does best, plan and execute a perfect chase, an art that he has redefined and has excelled in over the years.

The match was played on the eve of Diwali, on October 24, 2022, but the memories of the high-octane clash remain fresh in the minds of Indian cricket fans and lovers of the game all across the sport. In one of the greatest innings played in the T20 World Cup and across all formats, the legendary batsman scored an unbeaten 82 as India raced ahead of their arch-rivals Pakistan who were left stunned by the Virat Kohli magic. The Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman struggled to put bat to ball initially, but once he took off, he looked seemingly impossible to stop. India needed 50 off the last three overs, and one of them was to be bowled by Haris Rauf, Pakistan's best pacer at the moment.

Virat Kohli, the man of the hour, took the onus upon himself and hit Rauf for two consecutive sixes on the 5th and 6th delivery, leaving India with 16 runs to score for the last over. Cricket fans all over the globe have cherished MS Dhoni's World Cup-winning six and Sachin's desert storm innings, and what Virat Kohli did that day was certainly nothing less than a visual spectacle.

After the match Virat Kohli said:

I certainly thought that it was going to be challenging, but I told Hardik that if we could take on Rauf, the opposition will panic. When we required 28 of the last 8 balls, I was backing myself to take it on and I connected the shots.

Virat will now take the field for India against the Netherlands in their 2nd Group 2 match in the T20 World Cup.

