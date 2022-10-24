T20 World Cup 2022: Rahul Dravid & Sunil Gavaskar's reaction to India's victory will light up your day | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM (@ICC) Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid celebrate

T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan match that was played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23, 2022, has delivered. Even if we don't speak about the quality of cricket which was sky-high, the emotions, the grit, and the passion were electrifying as India clinched a thriller to start their World Cup campaign. A lot of riding on this match, especially for team India. They were brutally thrashed in the previous edition by Pakistan but they have now settled the scores.

Rohit Sharma had opted to bowl first and India were all over Pakistan as Arshdeep sent Rizwan and Babar packing. With the ball swinging all around, the Pakistan batters were left clueless and begging for answers. It was heroics by Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed that helped Pakistan sail through troubled waters. Pakistan somehow managed to register a score of 159 at the end of their 20 overs. Team India too didn't start that well, skipper Rohit and vice-captain Rahul failed to deliver and India slipped further into trouble when Suryakumar Yadav departed.

As they say, cometh the hour, cometh the man. Virat Kohli, India's number 3 played a gem of an innings. The former India captain scored 82* off 53 deliveries and earned India one of their most memorable victories. As Ravichandran Ashwin hit the winning runs, emotions ran high. The magnitude of the victory was such that former India legend Sunil Gavaskar couldn't contain his excitement.

The former world cup winning India player jumped in joy as a kid as he celebrated India's victory. Not only Gavaskar but Rahul Dravid too, who is often known as a cool customer couldn't contain his excitement. The Indian head coach has been heavily criticized in the past due to his tactics, but his reaction to India's famous MCG victory is pure gold.

India will now take face Netherlands on October 27, 2022, and they will continue to maintain their victorious run in the ongoing World Cup.

