IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma gets emotional as Indian fans unite on National Anthem | WATCH

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: We have a sea of blue at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). India are taking on Pakistan and both these teams have a history and a legendary tale of rivalry that certainly adds to the beauty of cricket. Last time when Babar Azam led Pakistan against India in 2021, they managed to get the better of India. This loss caused major shift changes in the Indian cricket team. This time around Rohit Sharma is leading team India and this is his first stint as the leader of the blue brigade in the history of ICC (International Cricket Council) events.

The World Cup is underway and we already have a moment that will be savored for many generations to come. Jersey number 45, skipper Rohit Sharma walked out with the team as both India and Pakistan lined up for their national anthems. Pakistan's National Anthem was followed by India's National Anthem and then something happened, that exactly showcases what the game is all about and what it means to play for your country and lead your country.

The entire Indian crowd, the sea of blue united for the Indian National Anthem and emotions started to flow as everybody started to sing it. At the end of it, the cameraman captured a moment that represents the pride that the players take while representing their country. At the end of the National Anthem, skipper Rohit Sharma got emotional and teary-eyed but did a pretty good job by hiding it behind his smiles. Rohit who walked in as a 20-year-old boy in the 2007 T20 World Cup has now become "The Rohit Sharma" and has the onus upon himself to lead this team of superstars to another title victory. The Indian cricket team won the inaugural T20 World Cup but since then, they are waiting to repeat their heroics. The Indian team that looks invincible on the papers will certainly want to bring their best to the table and beat their contemporaries to clinch World Cup glory.

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

