Sunday, October 23, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Fans hail the 'King' as India thump Pakistan in thriller

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Fans hail the 'King' as India thump Pakistan in thriller

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: With every wicket and with every run, the Melbourne crowd came to a standstill and with every boundary, the crowd came alive. Everytime India and Pakistan play, they create history but this was something that nobody expected.

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Updated on: October 23, 2022 19:34 IST
Virat Kohli, ICC, T20 World Cup
Image Source : TWITTER (@ICC) Virat Kohli

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Some stories are made in this beautiful game and there are historic feats that unfold on the field. This game was something and we will carry it to our graves and we will not forget it till the end of our lives. When things looked bleak and all hopes were gone, one member wearing the blues with the number 18 etched on it burdened the hopes of millions and led them through a phase of turmoil. With the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) rising Kohli was painted in blue as R. Ashwin hit the winning runs.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli addresses team India with fiery pep talk

India has been witness to 1983, 2007, and 2011 but the fans right now are numb and are out of words. Be it the ones watching it on the ground or their mobile screens, this match is something that was not worthy of a group stage and deserved much more. When India were reduced to 31/4 at the end of 6.1 overs, the Melbourne Cricket Ground went silent but when Virat started to smack Pakistan, the crowd went berserk and rallied behind the king in his exploits.

With every wicket and with every run, the Melbourne crowd came to a standstill and with every boundary, the crowd came alive. Everytime India and Pakistan play, they create history but this was something that nobody expected. Virat had delivered in Mohali in 2016 and he has now delivered in Melbourne in 2022. Kohli has rated this innings as the best performance of his life and this can't be argued.

Related Stories
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Redemption for India, Agony for Pakistan

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Redemption for India, Agony for Pakistan

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma races ahead of MS Dhoni, shatters THIS record

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma races ahead of MS Dhoni, shatters THIS record

IND vs PAK: Bhuvneshwar leaves behind Chahal to become outright top wicket-taker for India in T20Is

IND vs PAK: Bhuvneshwar leaves behind Chahal to become outright top wicket-taker for India in T20Is

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma gets emotional as Indian fans unite on National Anthem

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News
t20-world-cup-2022

Top News

Latest News