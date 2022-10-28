T20 World Cup 2022: Not just Zimbabwe, Babar Azam's Pakistan might also lose to Netherlands| HERE'S WHY

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pakistan's record in Australia

T20 World Cup 2022: Severe clouds of elimination looming over Pakistan and this is the outcome of their unexpected defeat against Zimbabwe. Babar Azam's Pakistan have lost their first two games in the ongoing T20 World Cup and they are under the pump. Before the start of the World Cup, the Pakistan team was considered one of the favourites to win the title, but the tables have completely turned on its head. We have tried to dive into some of the statistics related to the team and they might be surprising and are enough to justify the reason behind their dismal performances.

The boys in green as of now look out of contention in the ongoing tournament. They are yet to play against Bangladesh, Netherlands, and South Africa but they certainly have an uphill task ahead of them. To this date, Pakistan have played 6 T20I games in Australia but they haven't managed to win a single game. Before the start of the World Cup, Pakistan played 4 T20I games in Australia but owing to their mediocre performances they lost in 3 and the remaining one was abandoned. Come to the T20 World Cup, Pakistan have played two games against India and Zimbabwe but they have lost both matches. Pakistan clashed against Australia in T20 matches for the first time in 2010. It was a series of 4 matches with Pakistan losing 3 and one getting washed out.

Image Source : INDIA TVPakistan's record in Australia

ALSO READ | Here's how Pakistan can still qualify for semifinals even after going down to Zimbabwe

Over the years, the Pakistan team has played almost on all the Australian grounds and they certainly are no strangers to the conditions over there. Despite fielding an experienced eleven, Babar Azam and his side are facing difficulties and have been outplayed by their opposition. The match against India was a thriller, no doubt about that. Rohit Sharma's men held on to their nerves and pulled out a victory from the jaws of defeat. The match against Zimbabwe will hurt Pakistan the most as their chances for qualification as of now looks pretty bleak.

Latest Cricket News