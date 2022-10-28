T20 World Cup 2022: Here's how Pakistan can still qualify for semifinals even after going down to Zimbabwe

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pakistan cricket team is on verge of an early exit

T20 World Cup 2022: The Pakistan cricket team is in some trouble in the T20 World Cup 2022. The 2009 T20 World Champions went down in their opening encounter of the Super 12 against India and faced another loss against Zimbabwe in their second match. With no points in the first two matches for the Babar Azam-led side, their World Cup dreams are on the verge of an exit. However, mathematically they can still qualify for semis.

Pakistan's uphill road to semis

The Pakistan team, which is placed in Group 2 has three matches to play now- one each against South Africa, Bangladesh and Netherlands. If the boys in green have to stand a chance of qualifying in the final four, they need to win all of their remaining contests and hope other results go their way too.

Even if Babar Azam and his troops manage to win all of their remaining contests, it is not certain that they will cruise through. The maximum points that Pakistan can achieve is 6 (2 each for a win). All teams of Group 2 have played 2 matches each and after two games, India is on 4 points, while South Africa and Zimbabwe are on 3. Bangladesh is on 2 points, while the Netherlands are yet to open their account.

What other results should go Pakistan's way

India will play against South Africa, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, while the Proteas will play against India, Pakistan and Netherlands. As only two teams qualify for semis from each group, the Pakistan team will hope that not more than one team should get more than 6 points because this will take them out of contention. If India beats South Africa and Pakistan too beat the Proteas, South Africa will finish at a maximum of 5 points.

Zimbabwe has three matches, one each against India, Bangladesh and Netherlands. Pakistan will hope that Zimbabwe should not win more than one match and should not get to more than 6 points.

Bangladesh is also in the mix and they have matches against India, Pakistan and Zimbabwe. Pakistan will have to beat them and hope that Bangladesh should also not get to anything more than 6 points.

If South Africa finishes at 5 points and these teams get to a maximum of 6 points with Pakistan winning their three matches, the semifinal berth will be dependent on the net run rate. But if not more than one team get 6 points or more and Pakistan get 6 points, they will cruise through without the net run rate calculation. Also, if rain play spoilspot in any of Pakistan's matches, they will be very disappointed.

Can India still fail to make it?

The Indian cricket team has made a good start to the tournament and are at table toppers of Group 2 with 4 points in 2 games. It is unlikely that the men in blue will face elimination but we have seen anything happening on the cricket field. If India win two of their three games, they are most likely to go into the final four and if they win their all three, they will certainly make it through. If they win one or fail to win any game, then their place will be under doubt.

