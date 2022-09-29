T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand unveil 'retro inspired' jersey for tournament; Conway, Mitchell dons new kit

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell in new look.

T20 World Cup 2022: With 17 days left for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, New Zealand Cricket has unveiled its jersey for the tournament. The Blackcaps took to social media on Thursday to share their new jersey. The new kit gives a retro look to the earlier jerseys donned by the Blackcaps. It is a combination of kits from the early 1990s. It features two colours prominently- Black and Grey at the top.

New Zealand Cricket shared a video of players wearing the new kit. The video displays the current players wearing the new retro-inspired kit with a blend of moments of former New Zealand players donning the original retro look.

Have a look at the video:

In another photo shared by the team, star batter Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell are seen wearing the new kit. Notably, apart from New Zealand, India, Australia and Pakistan have also unveiled their team's new gear ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup. Reigning champions Australia revealed their new jersey for the T20 World Cup on 14th September, while the Indian team shared their new look on 18th September. Pakistan revealed their jersey on the 19th of September.

Ahead of the World Cup in Australia, New Zealand will host a T20I tri-series against Bangladesh and Pakistan, starting from 7th October. However, the Kane Williamson side will play its first match on October 8 against Pakistan. The final is scheduled to be held on October 14, two days before the first round of the T20 World World Cup begins. In the previous edition, the Blackcaps fell one hurdle short to lift their maiden T20 World Cup title as Australia chased down the target of 173 runs.

Latest Cricket News