  5. T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland stage biggest upset in Super 12, beat England in second game

T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland stage biggest upset in Super 12, beat England in second game

T20 World Cup 2022: In their second outing of the Super 12 match, the Irish side outclassed England in a rain curtailed match in Melbourne.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: October 26, 2022 14:24 IST
IRE vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Ireland stun England

T20 World Cup 2022: The Ireland cricket team has produced one of the biggest upsets of the T20 World Cup 2022 as they have downed the former winners England in a Super 12 match. In a rain-curtailed match, Ireland defeated the England side by 5 runs D/L method.

The Andrew Balbirnie side was dominant in a major part of the game. The match got stopped in the first innings too but Ireland managed to score a good total of 157 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. When England came out to bat, the three lions lost a few quick wickets before the heavens opened up in the 15th over of the chase. In the end, England were 5 runs short of the DLS par score and finished with 105 runs. 

England won the toss and opted to bowl first. Paul Stirling got out cheaply but skipper Balbirnie and Tucker notched an 83-run stand for the second wicket. Ireland were cruising for a big total but then lost its way in the middle and death overs. After being at 132/3 in 15.3 overs, Ireland finished at 157/10 in 19.2 overs as England pulled things back. However, Ireland bowled well and got wickets before rain favoured them.

Ireland Playing XI:

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

England Playing XI:
Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

