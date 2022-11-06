Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV T20 World Cup 2022: India reach semifinal of T20WC after Netherlands stun South Africa in Adelaide

Team India have reached the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022 after the Netherlands stunned South Africa by 13 runs on the final day of the Super 12 stage. The win for the Netherlands now means that India are guaranteed a top-two finish with a game in hand over Zimbabwe while only Pakistan with a good Net Run Rate (NRR) can catch India. The Netherlands’ win now means that they will stage the semifinal of the T20 World Cup for the fourth time and for the first time since 2016.

Netherlands do favour to India

In the early match on Sunday (November 6) morning the Netherlands did a huge favour to both India and Pakistan as they eat South Africa by 13 runs. The win saw South Africa end their Super 12 stage campaign on five points in five games. The defeat means that the winner of Pakistan and Bangladesh will reach six points and with no rain expected in Adelaide, one team alongside India will have six points. This also means that only one team can catch India on six points (the winner of Pakistan vs Bangladesh) thus guaranteeing India a top-two finish.

Fourth Semifinal for India in T20 World Cup

While India are due to play Zimbabwe on Sunday afternoon, the match will still have bearings on whom they will face in the semifinals. On the bigger picture, India will stage their fourth T20 World Cup semifinal, having previously reached the final four in 2007, 2014 and 2016. India has reached the final on two occasions with their solitary triumph coming in 2007 while they lost in the 2014 final to Sri Lanka.

India vs Pakistan in Final?

The upset from the Netherlands against South Africa now means that India and Pakistan could meet in the final of the T20 World Cup. The possibility can be a reality if Pakistan beat Bangladesh and reach the semifinal of the T20 World Cup and beat either of England or New Zealand while India win the other semifinal beating either of Group 1 opponents. If this is the case, then after 15 years both India and Pakistan will meet in the final of the T20 World Cup, having staged the final of the inaugural tournament in 2007.

