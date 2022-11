Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan's hopes rejuvenate as Netherlands stun South Africa in Adelaide

The Netherlands caused a major upset on the final day of the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage as they beat South Africa by 13 runs. The win now sees Pakistan keep their semifinal hopes alive as a win against Bangladesh will see them qualify for the final four. The defeat also sees South Africa get eliminated as the winner of Bangladesh and Pakistan will take their place in the semifinal.

More to Follow…

