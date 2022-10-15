Follow us on Image Source : GETTY T20 World Cup 2022: How much prize money do the winners get compared to the IPL?

Highlights T20 World Cup winners will get INR 13 crores while IPL winners get INR 20 crores

There will be prize money for every team participating in the T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup Super 12 stage will start on October 22 with the final on November 13 at MCG

TheT20 World Cup 2022 is about take center stage as teams across the globe will compete for the top honours in the game. With high achievements come high rewards as the International Cricket Council (ICC) will distribute big amounts to the teams who will make the latter stage as well as the initial stage of the tournament. But how does the prize money go if compared to the IPL.

Breaking down the IPL prize money and the T20 World Cup prize money in Indian Rupees (INR), the Indian tournament offers much more rewards than the current reward. The winner of the IPL gets around INR 20 Cr, while the winner of the T20 World Cup will get INR 13 Cr. The value difference clearly reflects how the IPL has monetised the T20 structure while the T20 World cup remains a distant.

In an interesting fact, the winner of the T20 World Cup gets the same amount as the runners-up of the IPL. While there is no official prize money for the teams that fail to make the Playoffs, rich rewards and individual accolades also count for big things.

Prize Money for Indian Premier League (IPL)

Prize Money for the T20 World Cup 2022

T20 WC 2022 Winner will receive: 13,05,35,440 crores

Runner-up: 6,52,64,280 crores

Semi-finalist (2) : 3,26,20,220 crores

Super 12 exit: 57,08,013 lakhs

Super 12 wins: 32,62,022 lakhs

First round win: 32,62,022 lakhs

ICC T20 WC 2022 First-round exit teams will receive : 32,62,022 lakhs

When is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022?

The eighth edition of the ICC T20 World Cup will be held in Australia, across seven different cities.

It is scheduled to get underway from Sunday, October 16 until Sunday, November 13.

There will be a total of 45 matches with the Super 12 starting on Saturday, October 22.

