Women's IPL set to be launched with five teams in 2023 I Reports

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Women's IPL set to begin

Women's IPL: In a much-awaited development in the cricket world, the first edition of the women's IPL is set to be held in 2023, sources have revealed. The BCCI is planning to host a five-team women's IPL in March 2023, after the T20 World Cup in South Africa. The women's IPL is one of the most talked about things in Indian women's cricket and will be a big achievement if BCCI confirms. Notably, it is being said that five overseas players can be part of a Playing XI.

"A maximum of four overseas players from the ICC Full Member nations and one player from the Associate nation can be part of the Playing XI," sources said.

In terms of the naming of teams in Women's IPL, it is being said the BCCI is yet to decide between zone-wise or the team-wise format, which is used in Men's IPL, and a final decision on teams as well as venues will be taken by IPL chairman and office-bearers in the BCCI.

"Zone wise -- North (Dharamsala/Jammu), South (Kochi/Vizag), Central (Indore/Nagpur/Raipur), East (Ranchi/Cuttack), North East (Guwahati) and West (Pune/Rajkot) -- with matches held at non-IPL venues) and existing city-wise like with Men's IPL (Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata - with matches held at IPL venues)," sources added.

As far as format is concerned, teams may play each other twice in the league stage, which will be just 20 matches. The team at the top of the table could qualify directly for the final while the second and third-placed teams will be playing an Eliminator.

The Women's IPL could take place in a caravan format, with all matches played in one city before going completely to another venue. The format was used in IPL 2021 before the Covid-19 outbreak brought the tournament to halt and was moved to UAE for completion in September-October that year.

ALSO READ I T20 World Cup 2022: From 2007 to 2022, 3 International stars to take field in T20 World Cups

Sources also said, "With only 20 leagues matches in planning, only two venues will be involved for WIPL. The first season could be played any any two of the aforementioned venues, the 2024 can be the other two venues, while the 2025 edition can be played at one remaining venue plus any of from the 2023 edition's list."

Latest Cricket News