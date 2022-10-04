T20 World Cup 2022: Hardik Pandya shares heartfelt tweet for Jasprit Bumrah, asks pacer to comeback stronger

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Hardik Pandya's message to Jasprit Bumrah

Highlights India will play their first T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on October 23, 2022

Team India will board the flight to Australia on October 6, 2022

Both Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the World Cup

T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma and co., just before the start of the World Cup have sustained yet another setback. Express pacer Jasprit Bumrah, owing to a back injury has been ruled out and India are yet to announce his replacement. Bumrah's participation in the World Cup continued to remain doubtful but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on October 4, 2022, confirmed that the express pacer has been ruled out and will not board the flight to Australia.

India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was already ruled out of the World Cup and now with Jasprit Bumrah's absence, team India will have to reconsider the plans and strategies that they were trying to put in place for the all-important World Cup. Bumrah's compatriot and long-standing Mumbai Indians teammate Hardik Pandya shared a heartfelt note on Twitter. In the past, Hardik had been very vocal about how Bumrah deserves all the time to recover and how the team was not forcing him to stage a comeback. The Gujarat Titans skipper has had his struggles with injuries and he certainly knows what Bumrah might be going through.

Hardik's tweet read:

My Jassi, Come back stronger like you always do @Jaspritbumrah93

The speedster reportedly picked up his back injury when the Indian team was on their English tour. Jasprit Bumrah missed the third ODI against England owing to a niggle that has aggravated and has forced him to miss the all-important World Cup. As far as the bowling department is concerned, things look quite bleak for team India. The blue brigade has been constantly leaking runs at the death and now with Bumrah gone, they will have to put in some serious work if they are to reap sweet results in the multi-nation cricketing event. Both Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid continued to remain hopeful about Bumrah's availability for the World Cup, but things certainly didn't go down as per their plans.

