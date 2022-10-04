T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies axe this pivotal player from their squad, Shamarh Brooks roped in | READ

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV West Indies have sustained a huge blow ahead of their World Cup campaign

Highlights West Indies will play two T20Is against the Aussies before the World Cup

The team is led by Nicholas Pooran

Nichola Pooran and co. begin their T20 World Cup campaign on October 17, 2022 against Scotland

T20 World Cup 2022: The much-awaited T20 World Cup is just 12 days away. All the contesting teams have announced their respective squad and are already gearing up for the event. Sri Lanka has flown out to Australia. Team India will also board the aircraft to Australia on October 6, 2022. Before the World Cup, West Indies will play a two-match T20I series against the Aussies but as have now they have sustained a huge blow.

In a sudden change of events for West Indies, prolific left-handed batter Shimron Hetmyer has been replaced in the Caribbean squad that will participate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The Rajasthan Royals batter missed his flight to Australia and will be now replaced by Shamarh Brooks. The ICC has also been informed about the same by Cricket West Indies (CWI). Shimron Hetmyer did not travel with the team as his flight was rescheduled by the board as per his request.

The left-handed batter could not join his team on October 1, 2022, due to personal reasons. Cricket West Indies then re-scheduled his flight two days later from Guyana and via New York. On the morning of the flight, Shimron informed West Indies Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams about his unavailability and made it pretty evident that it was not possible for him to reach on time. Adams while speaking to the media said that Shimron very well knew the consequences of missing the flight.

Jimmy Adams further added:

It was made clear to him that if there were any further delays and issues with his travel to Australia then we would have no choice but to replace him in the squad, as we are not prepared to compromise the team’s ability to prepare for this extremely important global event.

ALSO READ | Rahul Dravid opens up on experimentation, says people don't know what goes on

Shamarh Brooks who is now an ensemble part of the Caribbean squad has had his fair share of experience in the shortest format of the game. Brooks has played 11 T20Is for West Indies in the past 12 months.

ALSO READ | Jamaica Tallawahs clinch title for third time, defeat Barbados Royals by 8 wickets

West Indies squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks.

Latest Cricket News