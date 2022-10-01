CPL 2022: Jamaica Tallawahs clinch title for third time, defeat Barbados Royals by 8 wickets

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@PAKPASSION) Jamaica Tallawahs with the CPL trophy

CPL 2022: The tenth edition of the Caribbean Premier League has now come to a close. In the finals, Jamaica Tallawahs have defeated Barbados Royals by a margin of 8 wickets. This is the third time that Jamaica Tallawahs have clinched the championship. This time around, prolific batter from Delhi Capitals Rovman Powell was leading the side and he led his side to title victory. Before this, the Tallawahs have managed to win the trophy on two occasions.

Barbados Royals batted first in the final encounter. The Royals managed to score a total of 161 runs in their quota of 20 overs. They lost 7 wickets in the process. Azam Khan, son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper Moin Khan scored a gritty 51 and allowed his team to reach a respectable total. The Royals were strictly restricted by Fabien Allen and Nicholas Garden as they scalped 3 wickets each. On the other hand, Pakistan's Imad Wasim conceded 18 runs in 4 overs and tightened the screws on the Royals. Wasim clinched one wicket.

In reply to the target of 161 runs, the Tallawahs had a very shaky start. They lost their opener, Kennar Lewis, first up as he departed for a golden duck. On the other hand, Brandon King had some different ideas in his mind. The Caribbean opener amassed 83* off 50 deliveries. With a strike rate of 166, King struck 13 boundaries and 2 sixes. Later Brooks joined Brandon and he ended up scoring 47 runs off 33 deliveries. Brooks maintained a healthy strike rate of 142.42 as he struck 6 boundaries and 2 sixes. The finishing touches were provided by a very watchful Rovman Powell who scored 14 off 13 deliveries. Barbados Royals conceded 18 extras which did not help their cause either.

Jamaica Tallawahs won the inaugural CPL championship in the year 2013. After that, they managed to win it in 2016. With the 2022 title to their name, the Tallawahs have finally ended a five-year drought.

