Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Sheldon Jackson slams ton as Puducherry chase down 227 against Andhra Pradesh

Puducherry captain Sheldon Jackson scored an unbeaten 106 off 50 balls as he led his team to a four-wicket win over Andhra in the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Friday.

Jackson's century helped Puducherry score 228/6, chasing down Andhra's mammoth 226/4 with four balls to spare at the Wankhede Stadium.

Earlier in the day, the same venue produced another run feast as Kerala chased down a target of 213 set by Delhi with six wickets and an over to spare. Kerala opener Robin Uthappa smashed 91 but it was Vishnu Vinod's stunning knock of 71 off 38 balls that sealed the match for Kerala as they ended the match with a score of 218/4.

Delhi captain Shikhar Dhawan had scored 77 as they scored 212/4 while veteran Kerala fast bowler Sree Santh took two wickets.

Brief scores:

Elite D (In Indore):

Madhya Pradesh 136/9 wkts in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 50, Rakesh Thakur 32; Yash Thakur 3/25) beat Vidarbha 115/9 wkts in 20 overs (Siddesh Wath 26, Darshan Nalkande 21; Avesh Khan 5/17) by 21 runs

Services 133/9 wkts in 20 overs (Lakhan Singh 44, Rahul Singh 23; Ravi Bishnoi 4/15) lost to Rajasthan 134/4 wkts in 17.3 overs (Ankit Lamba 51, Rajesh Bishnoi 45; Lakhan Singh 2/22) by six wickets with 15 balls remaining

Saurashtra 215/5 wkts in 20 overs (Avi Barot 122, Samarth Vyas 41; Ashok Dinda 2/32) beat Goa 125 all out in 18.4 overs (Eknath Kerkar 32, Amit Verma 23; Chirag Jani 3/24) by 90 runs

Elite E (In Mumbai):

Mumbai 143 all out in 19.3 overs (Atharva Ankolekar 37, Yashasvi Jaiswal 35; Jayant Yadav 4/22) lost to Haryana 144/2 in 17.4 overs (Himanshu Rana 75 not out, Shivam Chauhan 43 not out; Arjun Tendulkar 1/34) by eight wickets with 14 balls remaining

Delhi 212/4 wkts in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 77, Lalit Yadav 52 not out; Sreesanth 2/46) lost to Kerala 218/4 in 20 overs (Robin Uthappa 91, Vishnu Vinod 71 not out; Lalit Yadav 1/33) by six wickets with six balls remaining

Andhra 226/4 wkts in 20 overs (Ambati Rayudu 62 not out, Srikar Bharat 62; Sagar Udesh 2/33) lost to Puducherry 228/6 wkts in 19.2 overs (Sheldon Jackson 106 not out, Paras Dogra 51; Harishankar Reddy 3/35) by four wickets with four balls remaining

Plate (In Chennai):

Nagaland 176/4 wkts in 20 overs (Rongsen Jonathan 56, Shrikant Mundhe 54; Ajay Pradhan 2/34) beat Sikkim 76 all out in 14.2 overs (Anureet Singh 41, Ashish Thapa 9; Khrievitso Kense 3/27) by 100 runs

Chandigarh 200/3 wkts in 20 overs (Manan Vohra 85, Shivam Bhambri 62; Sumit Lama 2/38) beat Mizoram 111/6 wkts in 20 overs (Pratik Desai 27, Khawlhring Lalremruata 27 not out; Gaurav Gambhir 3/11) by 89 runs

Meghalaya 89/9 wkts in 20 overs (Punit Bisht 16, Larry Sangma 13; Anuj Raj 3/15) lost to Bihar 92/4 wkts in 16 overs (Shasheem Rathour 33, Sakibul Gani 31 not out; Sanjay Yadav 2/14) by six wickets with 24 balls remaining

Manipur 149/8 wkts in 20 overs (Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam 29, L Kishan Singha 22 not out; Techi Doria 3/29) beat Arunachal Pradesh 104 all out in 19.4 overs (Rahul Dalal 29, Kamsha Yangfo 22; Bishworjit Konthoujam 2/12) by 45 runs