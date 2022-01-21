Friday, January 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Complete lockdown all over the state on January 23 (Sunday), announces Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin
  • Karnataka: Weekend curfew lifted with immediate effect
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. LIVE Score South Africa U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Cricket Score ICC U19 World Cup Live Updates From Trinidad

LIVE Score South Africa U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Cricket Score ICC U19 World Cup Live Updates From Trinidad

South Africa U19 vs Ireland U19 LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Get the Live Cricket Scores, Latest Scorecard, Commentary, Highlights and Latest News from South Africa U19 vs Ireland U19 in the ICC Under-19 World Cup at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
Trinidad Published on: January 21, 2022 17:04 IST
South Africa faced India in their first game of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 where they faced 45 runs
Image Source : TWITTER

South Africa faced India in their first game of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 where they faced 45 runs defeat. 

LIVE Score South Africa U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Cricket Score ICC U19 World Cup Live Updates From Trinidad

Match Details

South Africa U19 vs Ireland U19

20th Match, Group B

Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

6:30 PM IST

SAU19 vs IREU19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips: ICC U19 World Cup South Africa U19 vs Ireland

Dream 11: Ethan John Cunningham, Dewald Brevis, George Van Heerden (c), Mickey Copeland, Liam Alder, Kwena Maphaka, David Vincent, Joshua Cox(w), Tim Tector (vc), Matthew Humphreys, Muzamil Sherzad   

South Africa U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Online, TV

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details

In India

Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In Pakistan
In Pakistan, the live telecast will be available on PTV Sports. The live streaming will be available on the PTV app.

In West Indies
In the Caribbean the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.

In Bangladesh
In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Sri Lanka
Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Australia
In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In New Zealand
In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022. 

In the United States and Canada
In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.

In the United Kingdom
In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In South Africa
In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In MENA Countries
In the middle-east nations, Etisalat and Starzplay will provide the live coverage of U19 World Cup 2022.

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News