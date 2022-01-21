SAU19 vs IREU19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips: ICC U19 World Cup South Africa U19 vs Ireland

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER File Photo of Ireland U19 cricket team.

SA vs IRE ICC U19 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips South Africa U19 vs Ireland U19; Playing XI

South Africa will take on Ireland in the 20th Match of the ongoing Under-19 World Cup 2022. The game will take place at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Match Details

South Africa U19 vs Ireland U19, 20th Match, Group B

Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

6:30 PM IST

Dream 11

Ethan John Cunningham, Dewald Brevis, George Van Heerden (c), Mickey Copeland, Liam Alder, Kwena Maphaka, David Vincent, Joshua Cox(w), Tim Tector (vc), Matthew Humphreys, Muzamil Sherzad

Probable Playing XI

South Africa U 19 Ethan John Cunningham, Valintine Kitime, Dewald Brevis, George Van Heerden(c), Andile Simelane, Mickey Copeland, Kaden Solomons(w), Matthew Boast, Liam Alder, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Kwena Maphaka

Ireland U 19 Liam Doherty, David Vincent, Jack Dickson, Joshua Cox(w), Tim Tector(c), Philippus le Roux, Scott MacBeth, Nathan McGuire, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Muzamil Sherzad

Squads

South Africa U19 Ethan John Cunningham, Valintine Kitime, Dewald Brevis, George Van Heerden(c), Kaden Solomons(w), Andile Simelane, Mickey Copeland, Matthew Boast, Liam Alder, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Kwena Maphaka, Asakhe Tshaka, GJ Maree, Joshua Stephenson, Jade Smith

Ireland U19 Liam Doherty, David Vincent, Jack Dickson, Joshua Cox(w), Tim Tector(c), Philippus le Roux, Scott MacBeth, Nathan McGuire, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Muzamil Sherzad, Diarmuid Burke, Daniel Forkin, Luke Whelan, Reuben Wilson

