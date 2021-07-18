Ishan Kishan scores second fastest half-century by ODI debutant, joins Robin Uthappa in elusive list

Follow us on Image Source : AP India's Ishan Kishan, right, celebrates scoring a half century with Shikhar Dhawan during the first one day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, July 18

There couldn't be a better way to celebrate a Happy Birthday for Ishan Kishan as the debutant notched up a fiery 33-ball half-century on his maiden one-day international appearance at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in the ODI series opener against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

He nonchalantly hit a six in the first ball he faced on Sunday and then a boundary off the second. Ishan added another six and seven more boundaries to his name as he raced away to the half-century mark on his 33rd ball of the knock to become the second-fastest to a half-century on ODI debut. Teammate Krunal Pandya still holds the record having reached the feat in just 26 balls earlier this year in the ODI series against England in Pune.

With the half-century, Ishan also became the second Indian to score a half-century on both the ODI and T20I innings. He had scored a half-century during his international debut in the T20I series against England earlier this year.

Ishan was eventually dismissed for 59 in the 18th over by Lakshan Sandakan.

Earlier, Sri Lanka had fought back to amass 262 for nine after the spinners had picked five wickets between themselves in the middle overs.