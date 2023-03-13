Shreyas Iyer's back scans not encouraging; doubtful for Australia ODIs and IPL

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shreyas Iyer

The result of Shreyas Iyer's back scan is out, and it isn't promising, a report in Cricbuzz states. The KKR skipper is now a doubtful starter for the ODI series against Australia, and his participation in IPL this season is also up in the air.

The report further states that Iyer will have to undergo further Tests and be treated by a specialist. The selectors present in Ahmedabad are expected to take a call regarding his participation in the ODIs against Australia.

What is NCA Doing?

It is worth noting that in January, Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the ODI series against New Zealand, and Rajat Patidar was named as his replacement. "Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury. He will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management," BCCI said in a statement back then.

Since this injury has resurfaced, it raises serious questions about the workings of NCA. The same thing happend by Jasprit Bumrah, and now Iyer may be out for long period.

The Match Situation

Earlier, following Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal, Shreyas Iyer did not come out to bat, and Srikar Bharat took the field instead. It was then understood that Iyer was taken for scans after he complained of lower back pain post waking up on the morning of Day 4. As far as the 4th Test goes, Virat Kohli powered the Indian team to churn up a strong response to Australia's first innings score of 480. The former Indian captain smashed his 28th test ton and just missed out on a well-deserved double ton as he fell on 186. Meanwhile, Australian openers went unbeaten at 3/0 and still trail by 88 runs.

