IND vs AUS 4th Test: Virat Kohli's magic powers India on Day 4 as Ahmedabad test set for mouthwatering end

IND vs AUS 4th Test: India and Australia battled it out on the fourth day of the fourth test in the Border Gavaskar series. Virat Kohli powered the Indian team to make a strong response to Australia's first innings score of 480. The former Indian captain smashed his 28th test ton and just missed out on a well-deserved double ton as he fell for 186. Meanwhile, Australian openers go unbeaten for 3/0 and still trail by 88 runs.

It was some day of test cricket as India dominated the proceedings left, right and centre. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja started India's batting with a steady approach before the latter fell in the opening session. Meanwhile, Kohli found many more partners in the form of KS Bharat, Axar Patel and Ravi Ashwin to power India to a huge score. The hosts have also registered a unique feat in test cricket.

India third team in the world to do this

The Indian team has become only the third team in the history of test cricket to notch a stand of over 50 runs for each of the first six test wickets. Indian batters were on display in Ahmedabad as everyone contributed decently to help India in the first innings. All the first six partnerships were over 50. The only other teams to have made such a record are Australia in 1960 and Pakistan in 2015.

Kohli's masterclass, Axar's fire

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli ended a much-awaited wait for a hundred in test cricket when he smashed his 28th test ton in the 4th match against Australia. Kohli looked rock solid in his performance and displayed a high level of patience and skill at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to bring up another hundred in International cricket. He also equalled a big feat of Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar.

Axar Patel was also on song in India's batting. He made a quick 79 off 113 balls. India were cautious in the first session as they got only 73 runs while losing a wicket. The hosts thereafter changed gears with KS Bharat smashing Cameron Green for twin sixes in the second session. Even after Bharat fell, India kept taking big steps in their bid for a decent lead. Patel started steadily before finding his foot on the paddle. But Ashwin and the tail were done cheaply and Shreyas Iyer did not come out to bat due to a back problem.

Australia came out to bat for 6 overs and were put under the pump by India. Ashwin and Jadeja kept asking questions from Travis Head and new opener Matthew Kuhnemann, who came in for an injured Usman Khawaja. But they somehow managed to get away with the final 20 minutes. Australia ended the day 3/0 and still trail by 88 runs. India will eye a win and would like to get the visitors out soon. It is all set for a mouthwatering end to the match.

