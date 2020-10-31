IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan embarrasses himself with unique record

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Shikhar Dhawan.

It seems Shikhar Dhawan's IPL 2020 has started spiralling downwards along with Delhi Capitals as the Indian opener has now scored two consecutive ducks right after he became the first batsman to slam back-to-back centuries.

The unique combination of two centuries and as many ducks over five innings meant he became the first batsman in the history of IPL to achieve such feat in a season.

The record happened when Dhawan unsuccessfully sliced a good length delivery on the offside at the beginning of a crucial match against Mumbai Indians in Dubai. His attempt to play across to Trent Boult's moving delivery could only found Suryakumar Yadav at backward point.

Dhawan's maiden century in IPL came against Chennai Super Kings in seven days ago, which also was DC last win as the side has lost three matches on the trot since then. In those two losses, Dhawan then scored his personal IPL highest score of 106 against Kings XI Punjab and then scored mere 6 runs in a big 59-run loss.

This was the last time Dhawan added runs to his tally as he got out on two consecutive noughts with the first a golden duck against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who handed 88-run mauling the capital outfit.

Interestingly, Dhawan's dry spell began right after he was named in Indian cricket team's white-ball squad for Australia tour.

