We've failed to celebrate the 'Gabbar' of Indian Cricket

The Indian cricket team is evolving. The era of Virat Kohli at the helm is over. Rohit Sharma has about two more years left in him.With the likes of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, and Prithivi Shaw around, the moment isn't far when the Indian top order will wear a completely different look.

Amidst all the hullabaloo surrounding the Kohlis, the Sharmas, and the excitement around the Kishans, and the Gaikwads, we've forgotten to celebrate the same smile after a hundred or dismissal, the trademark thigh slap, and an absolute legend of the game who deserves the same level of appreciation, love, and acknowledgement, if not more.

We've forgotten to celebrate the 'Gabbar' of Indian cricket. The name is Shikhar Dhawan. To be honest, Dhawan did not do much wrong to warrant his complete absence from T20 cricket. On the contrary, he has been one of the most consistent run-getters in the shortest format of the game.

From the last seven IPL seasons, Dhawan has consistently scored more than 450 runs. It includes three 500+ runs seasons and one 600+ runs season. Consider this, Shikhar is just behind Virat Kohli in the all-time highest run-getters in IPL.

His international numbers in the shortest format may not be among the best, but he has played his part in India's strategy to consolidate in the first half. Having scored 6284 runs in 149 matches, with 17 hundred and 35 fifties, the man is an unarguable legend in the ODI format.

Dhawan was leading both white-ball sides during India's tour to Sri Lanka last year. He performed reasonably well in the first two T20s and got out on a golden duck in the third.

That was his last T20 match for India. Dravid has made it clear that Shikhar isn't in the mix for the World Cup down-under. Even after all these years at the top of his game, Dhawan isn't really Well, the time isn't up for Dhawan at the highest level just yet. We'll see him in the blue jersey when the preparations start for the ODI World Cup. The song isn't over just yet.

Guessing by the way Dhawan re-invents himself at the ICC events, there are a lot more smiles, and thigh slaps left. And when he pulls off a Dhawan this time, let's hope his name is taken in the same league as that of Kohli and Rohit. The Gabbar deserves it.