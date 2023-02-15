Huge update for senior women cricketers in Sri Lanka as Executive Committee announces major decision

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY The team is currently playing in the Women's T20 World Cup and put on a brave performance in the opening game of the tournament, upsetting hosts South Africa.

In a welcome move, Sri Lankan Cricket's Executive Committee decided to raise the match fees of senior women's national players in white-ball cricket. Women cricketers were paid US dollars 250, but will not receive $750 in 2023.

"The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket decided to raise the match fees of the National Women's Players for the year 2023 during a meeting held on January 31, 2023. As a result, match fees for both formats of white-ball cricket have increased from US$250 to US$ 750 per match, per player," Sri Lanka Cricket informed in a release on Tuesday.

Each reserve player in the squad will receive 25 per cent of the match fee. "Furthermore, for each match won by the team, whether in a bilateral or international tournament, each player will receive a US$ 250 winning bonus," the release said.

The decision comes into effect from January 1, 2023, and is part of the board's continuous efforts towards making women cricketers empowered and enhancing the overall sport in the country. The team is currently playing in the Women's T20 World Cup and put on a brave performance in the opening game of the tournament, upsetting hosts South Africa.

