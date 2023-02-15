Wednesday, February 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Huge update for senior women cricketers in Sri Lanka as Executive Committee announces major decision

Huge update for senior women cricketers in Sri Lanka as Executive Committee announces major decision

The decision comes into effect from January 1, 2023, and is part of the board's continuous efforts towards making women cricketers empowered and enhancing the overall sport in the country.

Kartik Mehindru Edited By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Published on: February 15, 2023 9:26 IST
Sri Lanka
Image Source : GETTY The team is currently playing in the Women's T20 World Cup and put on a brave performance in the opening game of the tournament, upsetting hosts South Africa.

In a welcome move, Sri Lankan Cricket's Executive Committee decided to raise the match fees of senior women's national players in white-ball cricket. Women cricketers were paid US dollars 250, but will not receive $750 in 2023. 

"The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket decided to raise the match fees of the National Women's Players for the year 2023 during a meeting held on January 31, 2023. As a result, match fees for both formats of white-ball cricket have increased from US$250 to US$ 750 per match, per player," Sri Lanka Cricket informed in a release on Tuesday.

Each reserve player in the squad will receive 25 per cent of the match fee. "Furthermore, for each match won by the team, whether in a bilateral or international tournament, each player will receive a US$ 250 winning bonus," the release said.

The decision comes into effect from January 1, 2023, and is part of the board's continuous efforts towards making women cricketers empowered and enhancing the overall sport in the country. The team is currently playing in the Women's T20 World Cup and put on a brave performance in the opening game of the tournament, upsetting hosts South Africa. 

Related Stories
Wells Fargo sacks employee accused of 'urinating' on co-passenger in Air India flight

Wells Fargo sacks employee accused of 'urinating' on co-passenger in Air India flight

Delhi govt to operate premium buses for NCR, intercity operations

Delhi govt to operate premium buses for NCR, intercity operations

After Australia, now heritage temple in Canada's Brampton vandalised; India condemns act

After Australia, now heritage temple in Canada's Brampton vandalised; India condemns act

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News