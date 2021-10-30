SA vs SL Toss Live T20 World Cup: South Africa vs Sri Lanka playing XI, injury updates, squad, toss history

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Quinton de Kock.

South Africa and Sri Lanka meet in the 25th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, each with one victory and one loss. Both Sri Lanka and South Africa were defeated in their initial matches, but have since rebounded to keep their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive.

PROBABLE PLAYING XI

South Africa Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Sri Lanka Kusal Perera(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana

INJURY UPDATES

Quinton de Kock's decision to withdraw from the match over the Black Lives Matter tribute was a major discussion point during South Africa's previous encounter, but the wicket-keeper batsman has now apologised and declared himself available for the rest of the campaign.

Apart from that, none of the team has any major injury updates but do keep an eye on this space for the latest injury updates leading to the game.

Sri Lanka squad Kusal Perera(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal

South Africa squad Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

SA vs SL Toss history at T20 World Cup

Toss head to head

Total matches 3

South Africa won toss 1

Sri Lanka won toss 2

2012 T20 World Cup Group C: Sri Lanka elected to bowl first; South Africa won by 32 runs.

2014 T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka elected to bat first; Sri Lanka won by 5 runs.

2016 T20 World Cup: South Arica elected to bowl first; South Africa won by eight wickets.